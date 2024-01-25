Man arrested in SE Michigan after crashing stolen vehicle from Ohio

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Jan. 25, 2024

(CBS DETROIT) - A 33-year-old Ohio man was arrested in Michigan Thursday after crossing state lines in a stolen vehicle.

At about 12:53 p.m., Monroe County sheriff's deputies responded to a traffic crash in the area of northbound US-23 near Sterns Road.

Deputies learned that a Chevrolet Silverado crashed into a semi-truck and the driver of the Silverado fled the scene. They arrested the suspect after a search.

The driver of the semi-truck was not injured in the crash.

An investigation revealed that the vehicle was stolen from a construction site in Toledo. The suspect is charged with receiving and concealing stolen property and leaving the scene of a traffic crash.