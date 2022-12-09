Redford Township Man arrested for shooting at Taco Bell in Livonia

LIVONIA, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police arrested a Redford Township man after they say he fired shots at a Taco Bell in Livonia following an argument with an employee.

According to the Livonia Police Department, 44-year-old Keon Jackson was arrested on a felony warrant for discharge of a firearm into a building and felony firearm.

He was arraigned on Thursday and given a bond of $50,000. A probable cause conference is scheduled for Dec. 15.

Police say on Dec. 2, Jackson allegedly got into an argument with the employee at the store on Middlebelt Road over language he heard the worker use on the phone.

Police say Jackson was given his food and asked to leave by store manager. However, he returned 30 minutes later and fired shots, hitting the building and vehicles driving by.

No one was injured in the shooting.

Jackson was arrested days later on Dec. 6 after investigators reviewed security videos and interviewed witnesses.