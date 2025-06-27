Man arrested for breaking into Ypsilanti businesses while out on bond for similar incidents

Man arrested for breaking into Ypsilanti businesses while out on bond for similar incidents

Man arrested for breaking into Ypsilanti businesses while out on bond for similar incidents

Ypsilanti police say they've arrested a man allegedly behind a series of break-ins at downtown businesses in May and June.

Businesses say the man smashed glass entryways with rocks before emptying the cash registers inside the stores.

There was some surprise from employees at several downtown Ypsilanti businesses, not just because police caught the man in general, but because he was caught while out on bond after already being arrested on these allegations from the May break-ins.

Police say they arrested the man Wednesday night after he was allegedly caught smashing into Ypsilanti businesses for the second time.

World of Rocks says it was one of the businesses the man is accused of breaking into in May, just for him to be arrested, released on bond, and arrested again for the same allegations.

"I heard that news this morning. I'm happy he's no longer on the streets doing it to more businesses for a third time," said World of Rocks lead artist Erin McCaffery.

McCaffery was one of several who said they were never told about the man's arrest or his release, information that would have been important for them to know as victims of the break-ins.

"I know that this was just one person, and the community really showed up. We got a lot of verbal support of people coming through and just voicing their concerns and how happy they were that we met our goal for the door," she said.

McCaffery said the man raided their register, but the damage to their front door was what financially hurt the most. Several other businesses that didn't want to speak on camera told me their experience was the same.

When announcing the second arrest on Facebook, the Ypsilanti Police Department said, "While we understand its continuation is frustrating, we appreciate your patience as we continue to work to resolve these matters."

Ypsilanti police have not identified the man arrested for the break-ins.