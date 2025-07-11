Man accused of making threats, firing shots in Michigan neighborhood, sheriff's office says

A 53-year-old man was arrested Friday morning after authorities say he allegedly threatened his neighbor and fired shots in the air in Monroe County, Michigan.

The incident happened in the 8000 block of South Huron River Drive in Berlin Township. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to the area around 10:30 a.m. after receiving a call about a man armed with a small-caliber rifle and threatening his neighbor. Deputies found the man inside his home and took him into custody.

The man admitted to firing shots in the air, according to the sheriff's office.

Authorities seized the rifle at the home. No one was injured, and no property was damaged in the shooting.

He is charged with felonious assault, felony firearm and reckless discharge. The man's name was not released pending an arraignment.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office detective bureau at 734-240-7530. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up or online.

The South Rockwood Police Department also responded to the scene.