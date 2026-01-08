Man charged in shooting incident outside Romulus school appears in court, hurls insulting remarks

A wild scene unfolded on Tuesday at Romulus Middle School after police said a father tried to get into the school to get his son and ended up firing a gun once denied.

On Thursday, the suspect, 44-year-old Shawntez Gregory, appeared in court, swearing at the judge.

"Don't waste my time no more. I'm tired ... F*** all of y'all," Shawntez Gregory told the judge in court.

Gregory faces over five charges, including false report or a threat of terrorism and an intentional threat to commit an act of violence against the school. Prosecutors allege that on Tuesday, Gregory went to Romulus Middle School; however, police said he had been barred from all school district buildings.

"Why don't you go get a real job? Get a real job," Gregory said to Judge Lisa Martin.

After being denied entry into the school, Gregory is accused of shooting into the air. Prosecutors say the entire time, he stood just one foot away from the school.

"They [the school] have guards here, but I feel like they should have more police officers here," one parent told CBS News Detroit on Tuesday.

While no one was hurt during the shooting, the situation resulted in a major lockdown.

"Everything worked according to how it should've worked, our safety measures, all of them worked," said Superintendent Benjamin Edmondson.

As Gregory listened to a judge lay out the allegations, he was dismissive at times. At other times, he was argumentative.

"Bunch of racists doing this stuff. I'm done talking to you, so I can get ready to go back home now, "Gregory said.

He was given no bail and will be back in court later this month.