Armed suspect in custody after trying to enter Romulus Middle School, officials say

An individual is now in police custody, and security measures have been implemented after the suspect attempted to get access to Romulus Middle School in Southeast Michigan, a school official said.

The incident happened Tuesday at the school building on Wick Road, which houses grades 6 through 8.

"To ensure accurate information is shared and to help prevent the spread of rumors or misinformation, I want to clarify that an individual attempted to gain access to the middle school while brandishing a firearm. The individual is now in police custody, and there is an active investigation underway," Romulus school board president Porsche Laster said in a social media post.

Laster said that Superintendent Dr. Benjamin P. Edmondson issued an automated phone call to parents, relating "the information that can be shared at this time."

Families are asked to allow students to stay at school for the time being, although a CBS News Detroit crew did notice some parents arriving on campus mid-day.

"There is a significant police presence on campus, along with media on site, and keeping students in place allows school staff and law enforcement to manage the situation safely and effectively," Laster said.

"Please be assured that students are safe. The school is currently under a soft lockdown as a precautionary measure while the investigation continues. Thank you for your cooperation, patience, and trust as we work together to prioritize the safety and well-being of our students and staff."

Students at Romulus Community Schools resumed classes Monday after their winter break.

The Michigan school safety tipline program is known as OK2SAY. The program began 10 years ago and provides steps that anyone can use, 24/7, to report potential harmful or criminal activities involving students or a school campus.