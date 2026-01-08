Dad accused of shooting outside Romulus Middle School charged with threat of terrorism

A parent has been charged in connection with a shooting that took place near Romulus Middle School on Tuesday and prompted the school to lock down.

Shawntez Marshaun Gregory, 44, of Romulus, is charged with false report or a threat of terrorism, intentional threat to commit an act of violence against a school, school employees or students with specific intent to carry out or overt act, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a weapon in a weapons-free school zone, reckless use of a firearm, and two counts of felony firearm.

Gregory's son was attending the school at the time of the incident, prosecutors said.

Police allege that Gregory attempted to enter the school and was located around 9:50 a.m. Tuesday.

"Nobody can enter Romulus Community Schools without going through the secretary. There's a secured door. So there was a gentleman at the door with a gun, and she saw that. She immediately called 911," said Romulus Community Schools Superintendent Benjamin P. Edmondson.

According to prosecutors, Gregory was about a foot away from the building when he fired a handgun several times. He did not fire at the building, authorities said.

The school was placed on lockdown, and police responded to reports of an active shooter seen outside the middle school.

When police arrived, they found Gregory near the main entrance of the school and took him into custody. A handgun was also recovered at the scene.

"Your best nightmare is what happened. Everything worked according to how it should have worked," Edmondson said.

No one was injured in the incident.

"This case is every parent's nightmare. The defendant allegedly fired a gun several times in proximity to the school when he was denied entry to get his son. The immediate reporting of an active shooter by the school allowed the Romulus Police to quickly respond and apprehend the defendant. Luckily, no one was harmed," said Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy in a statement.

Gregory was Thursday and remanded to jail without bond. He is due back in court on Jan. 20 for a probable cause conference. He preliminary examination is on Jan. 27.