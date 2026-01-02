Authorities search for man accused of stealing nail gun at Macomb County hardware store

Authorities are searching for a suspect who allegedly took a nail gun from a hardware store in Macomb County, Michigan.

According to the Macomb County Sheriff's Office, deputies received a report of retail fraud at a store in Harrison Township on Dec. 18. The suspect allegedly put the red Milwaukee nail gun in his pants before leaving the store, according to authorities.

The man is described as having brown hair, a full beard, a neck tattoo on his right side, and was seen wearing a black and white baseball hat, an Under Armour hoodie and green Nike sneakers.

The sheriff's office released a photo of the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Dibble at 586-307-8230 or taylor.dibble@macombcountymi.gov.