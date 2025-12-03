Man accused of murdering his stepfather in Pontiac shooting

A Pontiac man is charged with murder after his stepfather was found shot to death in his salt truck over the weekend.

Terrell Quayshawn Edwards, 26, is charged with first-degree murder, two counts of felony firearm and one count of felon in possession of a firearm.

Edwards was arraigned on Wednesday, and his attorney entered a not guilty plea on his behalf. A judge denied his bond.

Oakland County prosecutors allege that on Nov. 29, Edwards fired five shots at his stepfather, 52-year-old Antonio Craig, striking him four times while he was seated in his salt truck near his Pontiac home.

Oakland County sheriff's deputies identified Edwards as the suspect through FLOCK shot spotter technology and doorbell camera footage.

Edwards' family said he was living with Craig at the time of the shooting. His family told CBS News Detroit that Edwards has a history of mental illness and that on the day of the shooting, he had suffered a mental health episode. The family says Edwards and Craig had a good relationship.

"Antonio Craig was loved by many, and his loss will be felt in the community," said Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald in a statement. "Our thoughts are with his loved ones as we work to hold his killer accountable."

Authorities say Edwards is currently on probation and has a history of violence.

Edwards has a probable cause conference on Dec. 16. A preliminary examination is scheduled for Dec. 23.

The above video first aired on Dec. 1, 2025.