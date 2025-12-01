Wife of Pontiac man found shot dead in salt truck searching for closure

A Pontiac woman is desperate for answers after her husband was found shot and killed inside his pickup truck over the weekend.

"I'm still lost ... lost," said Kimberly Craig.

Her partner for decades, now gone. Kimberly Craig says the death of her husband, 52-year-old Antonio Craig, is unfathomable.

"This was so sudden, this was just tragic, just... mind-blowing," Kimberly Craig said.

On Saturday night, deputies with the Oakland County Sheriff's Office discovered a salt truck stopped in the middle of Karen Court in Pontiac.

Antonio Craig was found unresponsive inside the salt truck. He died after he was shot multiple times, deputies said.

Two hours later, with the help of K9 units and a drone, a 26-year-old suspect was arrested in Waterford Township while riding passenger in a car.

Kimberly Craig says she's in search of answers.

"For all of us, it's just crazy ... devastating. Unexpected. My husband have beef with nobody. Never. He was just a genuine guy," said Kimberly Craig.

Kimberly Craig says her husband was a family man who lit up every room, including at work, where he was a supervisor at BrightView Landscapes.

"He was ... he was really a standup type of guy from the day I met him until the day he took his last breath," she said.

Grappling with her husband's murder, Kimberly Craig says she's taking it one day at a time and is committed to finding closure.

"What happened? Get to the bottom of it and let there be justice," she said.

A suspect is currently in jail and awaiting charges. He is expected to be arraigned in court on Tuesday.

Stay with CBS News Detroit for updates on this developing story.