Pontiac man, 52, found fatally shot inside salt truck; 1 in custody

A Pontiac, Michigan, man is in custody after another was found fatally shot inside a salt truck stopped in the middle of a road on Saturday night, according to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies discovered the pickup truck on Karen Court near Hopkins Avenue shortly before 7:30 p.m. while on patrol. They found 52-year-old Antonio Jason Craig unresponsive inside his pickup truck, the sheriff's office said.

The deputies discovered while attempting life-saving measures that Craig had multiple gunshot wounds, according to officials.

The sheriff's office said they later identified the suspected shooter as a 26-year-old man. Investigators used multiple K-9 units and a drone unit in an effort to locate him.

According to officials, the man was found riding as a passenger in a vehicle in Waterford Township. Members of the sheriff's office stopped the vehicle and arrested him in the parking lot of a restaurant in the area of Dixie Highway and Scott Lake Road around 9:40 p.m.

The man is being held at the Oakland County Jail.