Warren police: Man accused of killing roommate, enlisting help to dispose of body

WARREN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Warren police say a missing persons investigation has resulted in a murder charge against the victim's roommate.

Police say the family of 27-year-old James Wilkins reported him missing on June 9. A preliminary investigation suspected foul play and identified Wilkins' roommate, 27-year-old Donald Renfroe, as a person of interest.

Authorities executed a search warrant at Wilkins and Renfroe's apartment in Warren and discovered what appeared to be a patched bullet hole in the wall and possibly blood.

The investigation revealed that Renfroe rented cleaning supplies the day Wilkins went missing. He allegedly enlisted 28-year-old Darius Glenn to help clean up the apartment and likely dispose of the body, Warren police said in a press release.

Donald Renfroe, 27, (left) and Darius Glenn, 28, are charged in connection with the death of a missing man in Warren. Warren Police Department

During the investigation, police say Renfroe fled to Ohio and was arrested on unrelated charges. He was extradited back to Michigan.

Police say they obtained another search warrant and seized handguns associated with Renfroe and found evidence in connection with events before, during, and after Wilkins disappeared. A review from the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office resulted in Renfroe being charged with first-degree murder, tampering with evidence, concealing the death of an individual, and felony firearm.

Glenn is charged with tampering with evidence and accessory after the fact to a felony.

Both men were arraigned and pleaded not guilty. Renfroe was denied bond, and Glenn received a $1 million bond. Their next hearing is scheduled for Sept. 14.

Warren Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer says Wilkins' has not yet been recovered. An investigation is ongoing.

"I know the men and women of this Department will continue to work this case in the hopes of locating Mr. Wilkins' body so that his family can have some closure. I would ask anybody with any possible information into the location of Mr. Wilkins' body to please contact the Warren Police Department," Dwyer said in a press release.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Kulisek at 586-574-4781 or pkulisek@warrenpd.org.