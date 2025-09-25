Man accused of assaulting woman on shoulder of I-94 in Detroit, police say

A 41-year-old man was taken into custody on Thursday after police say he assaulted a woman on the shoulder of eastbound Interstate 94 in Detroit.

The incident happened at about 5:10 p.m. near French Road.

According to Michigan State Police, the Detroit Regional Communications Center received a call from Detroit police that a woman was being assaulted on the freeway. Responding troopers located a man and woman on the right shoulder.

State police say the man ran up the grass embankment after seeing troopers. Authorities ordered the man to stop, but he refused. A trooper used a taser, forcing the man to fall to the ground. He will be held at the Detroit Detention Center pending review from the prosecutor's office.

MSP says the woman suffered a small laceration to her leg and declined medical treatment.

"If you or you know someone who is a victim of domestic abuse, there is help available. You can reach out to law enforcement or the domestic violence hotline at 866.VOICEDV," said MSP 1st Lieutenant Mike Shaw.

Police did not release any additional information at this time.