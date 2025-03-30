Watch CBS News
Man, 31, charged in St. Clair County cocaine sales investigation

By Nick Lentz

A 31-year-old man is facing five charges in connection with a cocaine sales investigation in St. Clair County.

According to court records, Port Huron Township resident Brandon Lee Cannon is charged with one count each of creation/delivery of an analogue, delivery/manufacturing of a controlled substance less than 50 grams, possession of ammunition by a prohibited person, maintaining a drug house and fourth-degree child abuse. 

Cannon was taken into custody during a traffic stop. He was arraigned on Friday.

The St. Clair County Sheriff's Office says its drug task force conducted the investigation on the 3900 block of Brookstone Place earlier this month.

Cannon's bond was set at $50,000 cash or surety. 

A probable cause conference is scheduled for April 8. 

