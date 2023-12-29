Leave your mark on the historic Malcolm X home in Inkster

LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - You have a chance to leave your mark on a piece of history in Inkster.

The home on Lehigh and Williams Street in Inkster used to be the home of Malcolm X.

The current owner is the founder of Project We Hope Dream and Believe.

He says Malcolm X moved in with his brother after he was released from prison in 1952.

The organization is renovating the home.

You can leave your mark on the historic home on Saturday before new walls are built inside the home

"We're going to give everyone the opportunity to come over and be able to write their name on the inside of the wall before we go ahead and seal it up, you can put things that are appropriate, your name, job well done Malcolm, whatever the case may be," Aaron Sims, founder, owner, project we hope dream and believe said.

Those who wish to attend can do so on Saturday anytime between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.