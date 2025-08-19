Madison Heights teachers say salaries aren't keeping pace with inflation amid educator shortage

Teachers, board members and students are concerned about staffing at Madison District Public Schools, with some saying salaries haven't adjusted to meet the needs of inflation in years. This comes after 11 teachers resigned from Madison Elementary this summer.

"Why should teachers stay?" one teacher asked during a school board meeting Monday.

Earlier in the day, a trustee resigned. While it's still uncertain why, former member Mark Holcomb said over the phone that he resigned back in 2022 due to the current leadership. He also said that teachers in this district are paid the least in the area.

"We've got Ms. (Patricia) Perry in there as a superintendent with no experience," said Holcomb. "I was against that because our district is in too bad of shape."

During the board meeting, which was livestreamed, Perry confirmed the district is working to get teachers in the classroom ahead of the first day of school.

Perry said during the meeting that the district has secured funding for safety and literacy supplies. She did say her goal is not to exceed the current budget.

One student came forward and spoke at the meeting on Monday, asking the board to do more before people leave the district. A current board member also expressed his concern about their phone system. He said if the phone system doesn't work, they could lose incoming students.

Holcomb suggested that the district merge with the Lamphere School District.

CBS News Detroit has reached out and visited the office of the superintendent and assistant superintendent, and has emailed every active board member.