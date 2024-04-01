Madison Heights police warn residents of scammer claiming to be an officer

Former Lions cornerback Cam Sutton turns self in, Alex Murdaugh to be sentenced and more top stories

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Madison Heights Police Department is warning residents of a scammer pretending to be an officer and threatening action.

The department said the scammer "spoofed" its main number (248-585-2100), but police say the callback number that is left on the voicemail is not related to the department.

"The impersonator has threatened police action against victims, and the call appears to be an attempted extortion or fraud," Madison Heights police said in a social media post.

Anyone who receives a call from someone claiming to be an officer from the department can call Madison Heights police at 248-585-2100 and ask to speak with the officer who allegedly called you.