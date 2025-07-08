Madison Heights police step up patrols to target distracted driving

Throughout July, drivers in Madison Heights will likely see an increase in law enforcement on the roads.

Officers will be stepping up patrols to target distracted driving, impaired driving and speeding.

"I think it's a huge issue. I think wherever you go, you see people on their phones, not paying attention to what they're doing or where they're going," said driver Joe R.

"Yesterday, some lady was driving, and she was just on the phone, 'Blah, blah, blah.' It don't make sense," said driver Sampson.

Distracted driving is a common and dangerous issue nationwide. More than 15,000 crashes were reported in Michigan in 2023. Oakland County was one of five counties in the state with the highest number of distracted driving accidents that year, according to the National Transportation Safety Organization.

"It's definitely dangerous," Joe R. stated.

"They don't realize they got someone else's life in their hands," said Sampson.

The Madison Heights Police Department posted to social media, alerting drivers that more officers will be on patrol in July, tackling this issue. It's a problem Joe, a Madison Heights local, has encountered firsthand in his neighborhood while simply walking his dog.

"I almost got run over right over right over on the corner here before. I stopped in the middle of the street. This is like 6 to 8 months ago, and they just blew right through the stop sign," Joe stated.

The initiative is part of a traffic campaign led by NTSO and funded by the Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning. The Madison Heights Police Department is one of several agencies taking part in Metro Detroit to crack down on an issue that affects multiple communities.

"I see it all the time. It's a common thing. It really is. If you're on the road, you gotta pay attention more," Joe stated.

In 2023, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a law making it illegal for a driver to use a cell phone when behind the wheel. If pulled over, drivers can face fines ranging from $100 to several hundred dollars and possible community service.