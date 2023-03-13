Madison Heights man charged in connection to massive I-94 fentanyl seizure

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Madison Heights man has been arrested and charged in connection to the massive seizure of fentanyl during a traffic stop in Paw Paw Township last week.

On Tuesday, March 7, a California man was arrested after troopers found four kilos of fentanyl in a duffel bag. Each kilo was wrapped in an individual heat-sealed bag. Michigan State Police

Guillermo Mata Perez, 35, of Madison Heights, has been charged with the following four felonies:

one count of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, a 20-year felony

one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, a 20-year felony

and two counts of possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony, each being a two-year felony.

Officials say the charges follow the seizure of four kilograms of fentanyl by state police during a traffic stop in Paw Paw Township.

The arrest made during the traffic stop led authorities to arrest a second individual, who was identified as Perez.

Authorities say a search warrant was obtained for a home in Madison Heights and found about one kilo of crystal meth, 942 fentanyl pills, $22,699 in cash, an unregistered gun and multiple cell phones.

"Fentanyl is killing people all over Michigan and devastating families right here in Oakland County," Oakland County Prosecutor Karen

McDonald said. "I will use the full resources of my office to prosecute those who choose to exploit addiction for profit and work to stop the spread of fentanyl in our community."

Perez remains in the Oakland County Jail on a $2 million bond.

His probable cause conference is scheduled for March 22, and his preliminary examination is set for March 29.