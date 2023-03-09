MSP: Traffic stop on I-94 in Van Buren County yields largest fentanyl seizure in Michigan

PAW PAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A California man has been arrested after a traffic stop in Paw Paw Township led to the largest seizure of fentanyl in Michigan, with around three million fentanyl-laced pills being seized, which has a street value of $9 million.

At about 9:40 a.m. on Tuesday, March 7, on eastbound I-94 near mile marker 55, troopers initiated a traffic stop, and two of the violations cited for the stop were improper lane use and a cracked windshield.

When troopers made contact with the driver, they detected indicators of criminal activity and received verbal consent to search the vehicle.

While searching the vehicle, troopers found four kilos of fentanyl in a duffel bag, and each kilo was wrapped in an individual heat-sealed bag.

In addition, troopers received information during this search that led to the finding of two additional kilos of fentanyl at a second location.

State police say about $30,000 in cash was also seized from the second location.

The 25-year-old driver from California was arrested and taken to the Van Buren County Jail. He was charged with possession with intent to deliver over 1,000 grams of fentanyl.

Evidence shows that the man was transporting or smuggling fentanyl from California to Michigan, according to MSP.

"According to HST members, this was the largest seizure of fentanyl on a traffic stop in Michigan. One kilo can produce approximately 500,000 fentanyl pills with a street value of approximately $1.5 million. In total, this seizure will undoubtedly save lives, as it disrupted the distribution of around three-million fentanyl-laced pills with a total street value of $9 million."