Michigan woman wins $1 million on scratch-off lottery ticket she thought was a prank

A 25-year-old Macomb County woman is $1 million richer after playing the Michigan Lottery's $1,000,000 Instant Jackpot instant game.

"I play the lottery every now and then, but something that day kept telling me to buy a ticket," said Alexandra Wilk in a news release. "I stopped at 7-Eleven to pick up a couple things, and I just felt like I needed to listen to that little voice I'd been hearing all day.

"I scratched the ticket off when I got back to my car. At first, I thought they had given me a prank ticket because what I was seeing – a $1 million winner – was so shocking. Once I settled down, I called my mom to tell her, and she broke down in tears.

Wilk bought her winning ticket at the 7-Eleven, located at 16761 21 Mile Road in Macomb. 

Wilk elected to receive her prize as a one-time lump sum payment of about $690,000. With her winnings, Wilks plans to buy a new car and a home and save the rest for her and her daughter's future. 

"This money is life-changing for me and my daughter. My future just got so much brighter," Wilk said. 

Since the game launched in March, players have won more than $4 million playing $1,000,000 Instant Jackpot. Each $10 ticket gives players the chance to win prizes ranging from $10 up to $1 million. The Michigan Lottery says more than $50 million in prizes remain up for grabs, including two $1 million top prizes. 

