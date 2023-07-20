Macomb County woman faces additional charges for stealing from another vulnerable adult

(CBS DETROIT) - A Macomb County woman facing charges for stealing from a vulnerable adult is faced with additional charges for embezzling from a second vulnerable adult, the Michigan Attorney General's office announced.

On Wednesday, 52-year-old Lisa Ludy, of Macomb, waived a formal arraignment on a nine-count felony complaint that included one count of conducting a criminal enterprise, six counts of financial transaction device-stealing/retaining without consent, one count of embezzlement from a vulnerable adult $1,000 or more, and one count of witness-bribing/intimidating/interfering.

This comes as Ludy is already facing nine other charges for embezzling more than $100,000 from another victim, according to a press release.

"Financial exploitation of seniors and other vulnerable adults is a serious crime that calls for substantial penalties," Michigan Attorney General Nessel said in a statement. "My office is committed to investigating and prosecuting those who seek to exploit the very people whose lives guardians and conservators are charged with protecting."

Officials say in the first case, Ludy owned Community Guardian Care, Inc. and was appointed as guardian and conservator for the victim in 2016. State officials say over a three-year period, she stole the victim's retirement, Social Security income, inheritance, and the proceeds from the sale of the victim's home after she put it on the market.

She also took money from the victim's bank accounts to pay her own personal bills and put money into her family's companies, Career Health Studies, Career Health Training Corporation, and Applewood Adult Foster Care Home.

During this time period, Ludy did not file income taxes.

In September 2022, she was charged with one count of conducting a criminal enterprise, two counts of embezzlement of $1,000 to $20,000, one count of embezzlement of $20,000 to $50,000, one count of embezzlement of $50,000 to $100,000, and four counts of failure to file a tax return.