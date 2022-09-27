Macomb County woman accused of stealing from vulnerable adult

(CBS DETROIT) - A Macomb County woman faces prison time after she allegedly stole over $100,000 from a vulnerable adult, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced.

According to the Attorney General's office, Lisa Ludy, 52, petitioned to have her company, Community Guardian Care, Inc., appointed as a guardian and conservator for the victim.

Allegedly, once Ludy was appointed in 2016, she stole over $100,000 from the victim.

From 2016 to 2019 she stole the victim's retirement, Social Security income, inheritance, and the proceeds from the sale of victim's home after she put it on the market.

In addition to this, she took money from the victim's bank accounts to pay her own personal bills and put money into her family's companies, Career Health Studies, Career Health Training Corporation, and Applewood Adult Foster Care Home.

During this time period, Ludy did not file income taxes.

She has been arraigned in Macomb 41A-1 District Court in Shelby Township. Ludy was charged with one count of conducting a criminal enterprise, a 20-year felony, two counts of embezzlement between $1,000 to $20,000, five-year felonies, one count of embezzlement between $20,000 to $50,000, a 10-year felony, one count of embezzlement between $50,000 to $100,000, a 15-year felony, and four counts of failure to file tax return, five-year felonies.

"Taking advantage of those in their time of greatest need is deplorable," said Nessel. "I am committed to protecting our most vulnerable and will prosecute those who exploit them to the fullest extent of the law."

Ludy's bond was set at $20,000 cash/surety.

Her probable cause conference is scheduled for Oct. 4, and her preliminary exam is scheduled for Oct. 11.