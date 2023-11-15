Macomb County prosecutor holding 2024 "Knocking Violence Out of My School" video competition

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - To continue to crack down on school violence, Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido is hosting a video competition for students again this year.

The "Knocking Violence Out of My School" video competition allows students to be creative and speak up about violence. Students can make videos about anti-threats, anti-violence, anti-weapons and anti-bullying in schools," according to the prosecutor's office.

The video contest is a collaboration between Lucido and "A Brighter America," and the theme of the 2024 competition is "Knocking Violence Out of My School: Protecting Our Future by Curbing School Violence Now."

The video must be no longer than two minutes and will be judged by the Macomb County Prosecutor's Juvenile Unit assistant prosecutors and staff.

There will be cash prizes for the top three videos. First place will be awarded a $1,000 prize, second place will get $750 and third place will get $500. In addition, the winner's school will receive a Hero Award from the prosecutor's office.

Here are the rules for the contest, according to the prosecutor's office:

Content should include our 2024 theme: "Protecting Our Future by Curbing School Violence Now"

The video should be two minutes at maximum.

Students must email their video or a link to their video to dawn.fraylick@macombgov.org by Monday, April 15, 2024, at 5 p.m.

The submission must include the student's name, email, phone, school, school address, and grade.

A signed parental/guardian consent form for every student in the video, including the student submitting the video, must be included with the submission. Consent form:

The winners and their schools will be announced Monday, April 29, 2024.

For more information on the contest, visit here.

For questions, please call Dawn Fraylick at 586-469-5737.

Moriah White, a sophomore at L'Anse Creuse High School (LCHS), won the video competition last year and created it in her TV & Broadcast Media class.

"I did the video because the day before we were told about the assignment, the school shooting at Michigan State took place, and it just felt right to do my video on something that is starting to become so common," White said.

For more information about the project, visit here.