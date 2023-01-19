Macomb County students to "knock out violence" in schools

MT. CLEMENS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Recently, school threats have been in the spotlight especially in Macomb County. To crack down on violence, the prosecutor's office came up with a unique competition for students across the county.

"These threats, guns, violence, bullying, it needs to stop and this is how it's going to stop," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido.

Alysia Burgio - CBS Detroit

In an effort to crack down on school violence, Lucido is giving students across the county a chance to be creative.

"Either go on TikTok, go on Facebook, go on Instagram, go on YouTube," he stated.

The competition is called "Knocking Violence Out of My School," a way for students to speak up.

According to the prosecutor's office, students can make videos on anti-threats, anti-violence, anti-weapons, and/or anti-bullying.

The video can be no longer than two minutes and will be judged by the six assistant prosecuting attorneys assigned to the Juvenile Unit.

"I'm geeked. I'll tell you why. I'm dying to see what they've got to say to make the change, be the change," said Lucido.

Lucido says after meeting with administrators from schools across Macomb County, it was time to take action.

RELATED LINK: Richmond Schools staff member resigns after receiving antisemitic death threat

"We've had a host of cases in the juvenile division that deal with students in school. I can't go through another year with over 50 cases. I can't go and see that the resources of this county are drained, tax dollars that are being wasted and students time that is being evaporated, teachers being put in threatening positions," Lucido stated.

Macomb County Prosecutor's Office

The goal is to open up dialogue between students and school officials.

"At the end, the accomplishment is reducing the rate of the type of violence that we see in our schools," Lucido stated.

Students have until February 17th to submit their videos. Submissions can be sent to Dawn.Fraylick@macombgov.org. Winners will be announced on March 1st.

The prosecutor's office says awards will be given to the top three videos the winner's school will receive a Hero Award from the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office.

In the meantime, Lucido says if you have any questions, students can call Macomb County Prosecutor's Office Communications Director Dawn Fraylick at (586) 469-5737.

RELATED LINK: Richmond Community Schools cancels classes Thursday after receiving third threat