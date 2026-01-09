Macomb County man plays same lottery numbers for 20 years, wins $32.9M Lotto 47 jackpot

A Macomb County man who has played the same lottery numbers for 20 years has won a record $32.91 million Lotto 47 jackpot prize.

The 73-year-old player, who wishes to remain anonymous, matched the six Lotto 47 numbers in the Dec. 13, 2025, drawing: 02-03-12-15-16-33.

The man purchased the winning ticket at Wild Bill's Tobacco, located at 46518 Gratiot Avenue in Chesterfield.

"I have been playing Lotto 47 for 20 years, and I've always played the same sets of numbers," said the lucky winner in a statement. "When I checked my ticket, I saw right away I matched three numbers and thought, 'At least I got $5 back.' When I saw I matched the rest of the numbers, I rubbed my eyes and checked my ticket again because I couldn't believe what I was seeing."

The previous record jackpot for Lotto 47 was set in November 2020, when two people split $32.3 million, according to the Michigan Lottery. Those tickets were sold in Lake Odessa and Ferndale.

"I called my kids and told them, but they didn't believe me and had to come see the ticket for themselves. We were so excited. You never expect to win a prize like this, so it still hasn't fully sunk in," the man said.

The lucky winner elected to receive his winnings as a one-time lump sum payment of about $22.8 million, according to the Michigan Lottery. He plans to share his winnings with his family while also buying a new pair of shoes and a new car.

"Honestly, the first thing on my list is just treating myself to a new pair of shoes," he said. "I also plan to share some of my winnings with my family and get a new car."

The Dec. 13 drawing marked the third time in 2025 that a Lotto 47 jackpot was won. In April 2025, a Van Buren County man purchased a few tickets on a whim and walked away $5.46 million richer. In January 2025, a player won a $1.3 million jackpot with a ticket they bought in Taylor.

Lotto 47 drawings take place every Wednesday and Saturday at 7:29 p.m.