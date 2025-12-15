Record $32M Lotto 47 winning ticket sold at Chesterfield tobacco shop

A Michigan lottery player has won a record $32.91 million Lotto 47 jackpot.

One ticket matched the winning numbers in the Dec. 13 drawing: 02-03-12-15-16-33. The winning ticket was sold at Wild Bill's Tobacco, located at 46518 Gratiot Avenue in Chesterfield.

The $32.91 million jackpot is the largest ever Lotto 47 jackpot won. The previous record jackpot for Lotto 47 was in November 2020, when two people split $32.3 million, according to the Michigan Lottery. Those tickets were sold in Ferndale and Lake Odessa.

Saturday's drawing is the third time this year that a Lotto 47 jackpot has been won. In April, a Van Buren County man purchased a few tickets on a whim and walked away $5.46 million richer. In January, a player won a $1.3 million jackpot with a ticket they bought in Taylor.

Officials said the winner should call the Michigan Lottery's Player Relations division at 844-917-6325 to claim their prize. Players have up to one year from the date of the drawing to claim their prize.

Lotto 47 drawings take place every Wednesday and Saturday at 7:29 p.m.