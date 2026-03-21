Warren man pleads guilty to distributing child sexually abusive material, prosecutor says

A Southeast Michigan man has pleaded guilty to three counts of distributing child sexually abusive material, the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office said.

Richard M. Call, 32, of Warren, pleaded guilty during a pretrial conference on Wednesday in Macomb County 16th Circuit Court to three counts of distributing child sexually abusive material, court records show. Each charge is a seven-year felony.

Sentencing is scheduled for May 12. Additional charges that are pending in this case will be dismissed as part of the plea agreement, court records show.

The investigation began in November 2024 with a tip received by the Michigan State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce, the prosecutor's office said. Michigan State Police investigators then determined that a computer was used to share child sexually abusive material in June of 2025.

Call was arraigned on this case on July 15, 2025, court records show.

"Distributing Child Sexually Abusive Material is active participation in the ongoing abuse of children. The abuse continues every single time the files are viewed or shared. The distribution of such material fuels a market that incentivizes predators to create more victims, knowing there is an audience waiting. My office pursues these cases aggressively because stopping the circulation is not just about punishing offenders, it is about cutting off a system that perpetuates unimaginable harm," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido.