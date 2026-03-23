Macomb County man accused of punching girlfriend's dog to death

A Sterling Heights man is accused of punching and killing his then-girlfriend's dog, Macomb County prosecutors said.

According to prosecutors, 31-year-old Fouad Yosif Yaldo picked up his then-girlfriend's 8-year-old Yorkie on Nov. 6, 2025, and hit the dog at least two times with "great force" before putting the dog on the ground.

After seeing that the dog, named Teddy, was not moving, prosecutors say Yaldo picked up the dog and brought him over to his then-girlfriend. The dog died in the woman's arms.

Prosecutors say the incident was caught on video.

Yaldo was arraigned on March 20 on one count of third-degree killing/torturing of animals, a four-year felony, and given a $75,000 bond. If released on bond, Yaldo cannot have contact with animals and must wear a GPS tether, according to prosecutors.

"The allegations of hitting a small dog and killing it are deeply disturbing. Animals deserve to be protected and cherished, never abused or neglected. My office takes allegations such as these seriously and will seek justice for the animal and his owner," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido in a statement.

Yaldo is scheduled back in court on March 26 for a probable cause conference.