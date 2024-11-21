Macomb County commissioners reject sheriff's request for new crime unit

(CBS DETROIT) — The Macomb County Board of Commissioners has rejected a proposal to create a crime suppression unit for the sheriff's office.

"I was very surprised because here in Macomb County the public is incredibly supportive of public safety," said County Executive Mark Hackel.

The commissioners voted 10-0 to reject the sheriff's proposal to hire three additional deputies focused on fugitive apprehension. Hackel said he believes the public would overwhelmingly support public safety measures like this.

"And usually the board is too, but with them saying no to this particular request without any real rational reason or any reason whatsoever was very surprising," Hackel said.

CBS Detroit spoke to Commissioner Joe Sabatini who said the sheriff's office currently has roughly 20 vacant positions that are funded through the general fund.

Sabatini said the board's position was that some of those vacancies could be filled with personnel needed for the crime suppression unit instead of creating three new positions.

However, Hackel insisted that this new crime prevention unit would be a separate function from what currently exists within the sheriff's office.

"To spend some of that money is probably a good idea especially considering what the Sheriff wants it for a fugitive apprehension team," Hackel said.

The commissioners passed its annual budget late Thursday afternoon.

The Macomb County Board of Commissioners issued the following statement.

"The 2025 adopted budget increases funding for public safety, senior services and public health without any increase to the taxpayers. Funding was dedicated to enhance public works through a County ditch program and improve quality of life by maintaining County trails. The Board also utilized amendments to help finance the Central Intake and Assessment Center project, which has been referred to as a national model for public safety."