Lyle Menendez denied parole day after California board rejected brother Erik's release

Lyle Menendez will remain in prison after the California parole board rejected his bid for freedom on Friday night, a day after officials rejected his brother, Erik, for an early release.

The pair must wait three more years until their next parole hearing. However, Parole Commissioner Julie Garland said Lyle Menendez will be considered for an administrative review within one year. Garland also floated the possibility that he could be scheduled for a hearing as soon as 18 months from now.

"While we are of course disappointed by today's decision as well, we are not discouraged," the Menendez family wrote in a statement. "The process for parole is exceptionally rigorous, but we are incredibly proud of how Erik and Lyle showed up — with honesty, accountability, and integrity."

The Menendez brothers were convicted in 1995 for the 1989 murders of their parents, Kitty and Jose Menendez, in their Beverly Hills home. In 1996, they were sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

In May, a judge reduced their sentences to 50 years to life, making them eligible for parole under California's youth offender law because they were under the age of 26 when they committed their crimes.

The brothers have maintained that they acted in self-defense after suffering years of alleged physical, sexual and emotional abuse from their parents. The Menendez brothers' appellate attorney, Mark Geragos, and several family members said they believe the brothers have changed after spending the last few decades in prison.

Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman has publicly opposed the brothers' possible release. He believes they have lied about the alleged abuse and have not taken full responsibility for their crimes. In a statement he shared prior to Erik Menendez being denied parole on Thursday, he said that "justice should never be swayed by spectacle," referencing several documentaries and television shows based on the brothers that have been released in recent years.

He spoke with CBS News Los Angeles on Friday morning ahead of Lyle's hearing. He said that neither brother testified to sexual abuse in the trial, but that they rather stated they believed their parents would kill them instead. Hochman said that the violent nature of the crimes, the pre-planned alibis and the clearing of evidence did not fall in line with their claims of sexual abuse.

"With respect to insight into the crimes, we have said repeatedly that the Menendez brothers have failed to accept full responsibility for their criminal actions and the lies that they've told," Hochman said. "The self-defense defense lie is just that — a lie."

He said that neither of the brothers is yet ready for parole.

"It's not a question of never, it's a question of not yet," Hochman said.

Lyle Menendez described as "model inmate"

At the end of the nearly 12-hour hearing, the parole board described Lyle Menendez as a model inmate, but believed he still posed a risk to the public.

Garland expressed concerns about his actions during and immediately after his parents' murders, including the lies he told police during the investigation. She also said the killings demonstrated a lack of self-control, calling the final round Lyle Menendez fired into his mother as "callous."

She added that Lyle Menendez poorly perceived the threat his father posed, but also acknowledged his susceptibility to the "negative and dysfunctional" environment created by Jose. Garland did take time to commend Lyle Menendez on the lack of violence in his record, his work on prison programs and his positive relationships with other inmates and staff.

Lyle Menendez was denied parole after a 12-hour hearing on Friday. California Department of Corrections and Rehabilition

"We find your remorse is genuine," Garland said. "In many ways, you look like you've been a model inmate. You have been a model inmate in many ways, who has demonstrated the potential for change. But despite all those outward positives ... you still struggle with anti-social personality traits like deception, minimization and rule breaking that lie beneath that positive surface."

The commissioner said Lyle Menendez is "set up for success" if he's granted parole in the future, due to his strong support network and plans for his life outside of prison.

"This denial ... it's not the end," Garland said. "It's a way for you to spend some time to demonstrate, to practice what you preach about who you are, who you want to be."

Erik Menendez's parole hearing

The panel presiding over Erik Menendez's hearing denied his bid for parole after a nearly 10-hour meeting on Thursday.

Parole Board Commissioner Robert Barton explained that the panel understood the gravity of the hearing but could not recommend parole primarily because of Erik Menendez's "behavior in prison."

"We probably spent four times more than we do on our usual average here," Barton said. "This is a tragic case. I agree that not only two, but four people, were lost in this family."

Barton said he believed the parole panel's decision would have been different if Erik Menendez had not violated prison policies since 2013. Following the denial, the commissioner listed Menendez's violations, including inappropriate behavior with visitors, drug smuggling, misuse of computers, cell phone usage and incidents of violence in 1997 and 2011.

Erik Menendez attends his parole hearing virtually. California officials denied the convicted killer parole on Aug. 21, 2025. California Corrections and Rehabilitation

"One can pose a risk to public safety in many ways, with several types of criminal behavior, including the ones you were guilty of in prison," Barton said.

Along with Menendez's violations, the panel also discussed the brutal murders of Kitty and Jose Menendez.

Instead of dismissing the alleged abuse, Barton expressed empathy for the brothers and their claims, but argued that they did not have to kill their parents. In hindsight, Barton suggested that the brothers could have left their parents, sought shelter with their relatives, or gone to the police rather than killing them. The commissioner described the murder of Kitty Menendez as "devoid of human compassion."

"I can't put myself in your place," Barton said. "I don't know that I've ever had rage to that level, ever. But that is still concerning, especially since it seems she was also a victim herself of the domestic violence."

Barton continued, saying that he and his colleagues "recognize and understand that many sexual assault victims find it hard to come forward, especially when the perpetrators are family members," but noted that victims don't usually kill their abusers.