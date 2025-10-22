Driver gets lost, ends up at Gordie Howe International Bridge construction site, officials say

A driver on the U.S. side accidentally found themselves at the Gordie Howe International Bridge construction site, officials said.

In a statement to CBS News Detroit, the Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority confirmed that the driver ended up at the bridge after "receiving direction from Bridging North America (BNA) security personnel on how to safely proceed to their intended destination of the Ambassador Bridge."

"The driver became further disoriented given the size and complexity of the construction site," the authority said.

The authority says the Canada Border Service Agency intercepted and redirected the driver back to the United States.

The 1.5-mile-long bridge, located between Windsor and Detroit, is intended to provide another connection for the busy international border area between Michigan and Ontario, especially for commercial trucks. The other Detroit-Windsor crossings are the Ambassador Bridge and the Detroit-Windsor Tunnel.

Officials celebrated the groundbreaking in 2018 but faced delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The bridge was expected to open in fall 2025, but faced another delay after officials announced that the opening was pushed back to early 2026. Officials say the opening date "will depend on our ongoing quality reviews, testing and commissioning."

In September 2025, officials said the bridge was 98% complete.

