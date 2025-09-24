Gordie Howe International Bridge 98% complete, bridge authority says

The multi-billion-dollar Gordie Howe International Bridge project has finally reached its final stages.

According to bridge officials, it's about 98% complete. The final steps are underway, including the installation of electrical and drainage systems. Bridge officials are not detailing when the official opening will be.

"What's really important now is to get construction done and go through the testing and commissioning process. And as we got through that, you test some things and see what you might need to adjust," said Heather Grondin, chief relations officer with the Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority.

The bridge will help improve the transportation of goods across the border.

"It's fascinating just to see the construction and to see it looks really nice," said Nikita Wright.

There will be 60 total primary inspection lanes between both sides. The bridge itself will have a total of six lanes. In total, the bridge is 1.5 miles long.

"All tolling will be done at the Canadian side of the border. Eight in each direction," Grondin said.

Since 2018, construction of the bridge has been underway. Pricing for the tolls will be announced at a later date.

The bridge will include pathways for pedestrians or those on bikes that will be toll-free. Several road improvements are underway near the bridge. It includes resurfacing and reconstructing. One goal for the bridge was to make things efficient. It will allow for highway-to-highway connectivity.

"Once complete, travelers will basically be able to travel from Montreal to Florida without having to stop at a traffic light," Grondin said.

Several people said that they're glad the bridge is almost done. They say the construction has been a burden.

"It's been heavy traffic, but it's called progress," said Joel Pitts, who works close by where the bridge is located.

"You can't turn the way you want to go, and you have to go a whole opposite direction," Sherry Patton said.

Test lighting on the bridge is underway currently; it's expected to last for several weeks.