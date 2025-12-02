Video shows Livonia police pursuing convenience store break-in suspects

Police said they recovered a stolen pickup and made one arrest after a convenience store break-in in Livonia, Michigan.

A security alarm alerted authorities to a break-in in progress about 5:46 a.m. Thursday from Mirage Market, 28292 Joy Road, Livonia police said. In the meantime, a witness who noticed the break-in happening called 911, relating details of the suspicious activity as two people arrived in a pickup truck and forced their way into the convenience store.

"They're bringing stuff out," the witness told the 911 dispatcher.

The break-in activity was also picked up on security video. Police provided some of those video clips, along with dashcam and body camera video of the pursuit.

Security image of a suspect entering the Mirage Market on Joy Road in Livonia, Michigan, on Nov. 27, 2025. Livonia Police Department

Responding officers saw the vehicle believed to be involved, a red Dodge Ram pickup that was eventually determined to be stolen out of Monroe County, speeding eastbound on Joy Road with its headlights off.

Police said that when officers attempted a traffic stop, the pickup sped through Livonia and Redford.

During the pursuit, the passenger jumped out and ran away.

"One bailed on foot," a police officer said on the emergency radio.

Shortly afterwards, the driver also abandoned the pickup and ran off. Police said the driver was apprehended after a short chase on foot, and identified him as Marcus Martez Purnell, 32, of Detroit.

Police called for K-9 assistance to help track the passenger, but that individual has not been found.

In the meantime, a search warrant was served on the recovered stolen truck. Officers said they recovered a large quantity of "high-end liquor," seven display boxes of unscratched lottery tickets with a retail value of about $7,500, and assorted tools such as sledgehammers and a chain that are believed to have been used in the break-in. The stolen alcohol and lottery tickets were returned to the business.

Police said Purnell was lodged at the Livonia Police Department and later charged by the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office with four felony counts, including breaking and entering, possession of burglar's tools and fleeing and eluding.

He was arraigned on Sunday in district court, police said, and given a $10,000 personal recognizance bond.

"The investigation remains ongoing. The Livonia Police Department thanks the alert resident whose quick call and detailed information played a key role in this arrest," the police report said.