The Livonia Police Department is updating its immigration policy. Here's why.

The Livonia Police Department on Friday said it is updating its policy on how its officers interact with federal immigration agents.

The move comes amid growing nationwide concerns about U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement activity.

In a post on Facebook, the city agency said, "Livonia Police Officers will not investigate immigration violations or contact federal immigration authorities ... during calls for service, traffic stops, or other routine police activity" unless there's a valid warrant or court order that's signed by a judge who has jurisdiction in the city.

CBS News Detroit spoke with the police department's public information officer, who said they aren't aware of any ICE activity that's happened in the city. They added that the city agency doesn't have the authority to enforce immigration laws.

According to officials, the agency doesn't have any "memorandum of understanding" with federal immigration agencies.

"To President Trump and Senate Republicans, ICE's thuggery must end," Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-New York, said in a news conference on Thursday. "The images, the videos, the stories we have seen come out of Minneapolis and elsewhere have shocked America."

Nationwide, anti-ICE protestors were across the country on Friday. Many denounced the killings of Renee Good and Alex Pretti.

"Where was the outrage on Jan. 6 when thousands of insurrectionists stormed the nation's Capital. They were not murdered, they were pardoned," Rev. Dr. Wendell Anthony, member of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, Detroit branch, said.

Livonia police say any individual who commits a crime in the city, who is determined to be in the country illegally, will be reported to the proper agency.