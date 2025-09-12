Livingston County veterans' charity searching for a new warehouse

Tools for Veterans, a charity organization based in Howell, Michigan, is on the hunt for a new warehouse space.

What started in a three-car garage now spans more than two units inside the Kensington Valley Outlet Mall. In the last year, the organization processed more than 100,000 pounds of scrap metal.

"There were some vacant storefronts, especially after COVID, when the stores moved out and we moved into about 11,000 square feet of warehouse space, but unfortunately, the mall was sold in April. They have asked us to leave the warehouse space because they found a tenant," said Justin Billard, founder of Tools for Veterans.

Billard said he understands the move and wants to see the mall continue to bounce back after the pandemic.

"I completely understand; it's just that we're a little under the gun," he said.

Tools for Veterans accepts donated tools, copper and metal. Its team of volunteers then restores items and sells them.

"The money goes back to different veteran groups here," Billard said.

Currently, Tools for Vets is selling as much as it can before Sept. 14 and putting any extra inventory into storage. The challenge for the charity is finding enough space.

"Unfortunately, we can't just go out and buy a million-dollar building or do something that's a fix like that," said Billard. "We're not exactly a market rate client, so we are going to be looking for a space in the Livingston County area that can accommodate our workshop and some storage so we can keep the back end of our process going."

Billard said that after his time in the Marines, he sees this work as another way to serve.

"I consider myself very fortunate; I came back better than a lot of my peers, and so I feel like, as a continuation of my service, we kind of involve the community," he said.

The Tools for Veterans storefront at the Kensington Outlet Mall will remain open.