Mike Murphy announces candidacy for Michigan state Senate seat

Livingston County Sheriff Mike Murphy has announced his candidacy as a Republican for the Michigan Senate District 22 seat.

Sen. Lana Theis, a Republican, currently represents District 22 but needs to step down at the end of 2026 because of term limits. The district includes all of Livingston County along with parts of Genesee, Ingham, Oakland and Shiawassee counties.

"I would like to first thank Senator Theis for her years of dedicated service in Lansing. She has represented our district extremely well, and I intend to do the same," Murphy said in his announcement.

Murphy and his wife Penny live in Howell.

He started his service with Livingston County Sheriff's Office as a deputy in 1990, moving up in ranks to sergeant, lieutenant and undersheriff before being elected in 2016 to sheriff.

"In my years of service, I have had the opportunity to see how state government functions—both at its best and at its worst," Murphy said in his announcement. "Through daily conversations with constituents, I hear the same concerns repeated: There is too much government overreach, a lack of common sense in decision-making, and too much political extremism on both sides. Many feel their representatives have forgotten who they serve and are more focused on party politics and personal career advancement than on the people."

As his campaign gets underway for 2026, Murphy promised to meet with area residents.

"What you have seen from me as Sheriff is what you will see in Lansing. I am not politically correct, and I am not afraid to take a stand or speak my mind. However, I am also committed to working with anyone, regardless of their political affiliation, if it benefits the people of our district."