Livingston County approves two new EMS substations to improve emergency response time

After four years of work, EMS director Dave Feldpausch hopes to see quicker response times with the help of two new substations.

In the past, Feldpausch said in the more rural areas of Livingston County, Michigan, emergency response times could exceed 20 minutes.

"Time is huge when you when you really need help," Feldpausch told CBS News Detroit.

Feldpausch said his work getting more EMS substations to Livingston County began shortly after the pandemic.

"When the ARPA funds first became available, I put in a request for three additional substations," he said.

One of those substations, located in Fowlerville, is already up and running. EMS took over an old firehouse when the fire department moved to a new building. Feldpausch said that while work on the substations is being done, Livingston County EMS has been training more first responders and acquiring more vehicles.

"We do have all the other pieces that we need today in order to implement it tomorrow. If the buildings were done tomorrow," Feldpausch said.

He said the new stations won't be done tomorrow—hopefully, they'll be complete next fall—but he says these additions are critical to serving the county's 584 square miles. Feldpausch said response times for Fowlerville are already markedly improved.

"Our response times in that area are much better than they were two years ago, so we're confident that we can duplicate that. We just needed the buildings from which to do it with," he said.