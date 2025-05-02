Livingston County baton twirlers headed to world championships in Italy

The Limited Edition Baton Twirling Corps has a shot to compete internationally this summer.

Coach Tammy Albrect has about 18 girls headed to Torino, Italy, to compete in the 2025 International Baton Twirling Federation World Majorette Championships in August.

"It's enough just to stay on the same count, boom, boom, boom, boom, boom, all the time fast," she said.

Albrect has been the head of the Limited Edition Baton Twirling Corps in Brighton for about 30 years, but she's been teaching since she was a teenager.

"We spend a lot of time going, 'Look here, put your head here, put your hands here, knees high.' There's a lot of detail," she said.

Coach Shaelyn Thompson, Albrect's daughter, says the group has had individual twirlers from the team compete at the world championships before, but never a whole team.

"This is the first time we're getting to bring a team, which is so special," Thompson said.

For Kara Blank, a senior on the team, twirling is more than just a sport.

"I'm obviously excited to hang out with friends. I mean, we've formed such close bonds with everyone. I'm also excited to be in Italy; it's such an amazing place, and I'm excited for the food too," she said.

Albrect said everyone on the team is excited to compete, and she hopes to see the team land a spot on the podium.

"Of course, we'd like to win; is it possible? Sure. We're going to try our best," she said.