Recalled "super greens" supplement linked to dozens of salmonella cases, CDC says

A "super greens" dietary supplement recalled by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday has been linked to at least 45 salmonella cases across 21 states, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Illnesses linked to the New York-based Live it Up Super Greens brand powder were reported from Aug. 22, 2025, to Dec. 30, 2025, in Alabama, Connecticut, Delaware, Iowa, Illinois, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Utah, Vermont, Washington and Wisconsin, the CDC said.

Twelve people have been hospitalized, according to the federal agency. Of the people interviewed by state and local health officials, 16 of them reported eating the recalled supplement powders before they got sick.

The ages of those sickened ranged from 16 to 81 years old, according to the CDC.

Live it Up Super Greens brand supplement recalled by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration. FDA

The FDA warned consumers not to eat, sell or serve the Live It Up Super Greens supplements in the original and wild berry flavors that have expiration dates from August 2026 to January 2028, urging people to throw the product away or return it. Consumers should also wash items and surfaces that may have touched the recalled products with hot soapy water, the CDC said.

Live it Up on Wednesday agreed to initiate a voluntary recall, according to the FDA. As of Wednesday night, the products appeared to still be available for purchase on the company's website.

An investigation into the source of salmonella contamination is ongoing, officials said. People infected with the salmonella bacteria can experience symptoms including nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, bloody diarrhea, abdominal cramping and fever. Most people who get sick recover within a week, but infections can be severe in young children, older adults and people with weakened immune systems.

The recall follows another salmonella outbreak last October stemming from a different super greens product sold at Sam's Club.