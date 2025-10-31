Supplements sold at Sam's Club linked to salmonella outbreak

Powder supplements sold at Sam's Club stores are linked to at least 11 cases of Salmonella in seven states, federal health authorities said Friday.

Member's Mark Super Greens Powder Supplements, which were sold at the discount chain's stores nationwide and online, have been pulled from store shelves because they contain moringa leaf powder that may be contaminated with Salmonella bacteria, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in an alert posted on its website.

"If you have any of the products listed below in your home, throw them out or return them to the store," the agency said, while noting that the product has not been recalled.

Three of the people who contracted salmonella were hospitalized, according to the agency. Illnesses, which were reported between May and September, were confirmed in Florida, Kansas, Michigan, North Carolina, New York, South Carolina and Virginia.

The source of the Salmonella was traced to a single lot of organic moringa leaf powder imported from Vallon Farm Direct in Jodhpur, India, according to an investigation by the Food and Drug Administration. State health officials in Virginia and Michigan collected and tested samples of the product from the homes of people who fell ill.

The CDC said it may add other Vallon Farm products with moringa leaf powder to avoid as the agency's investigation continues.

Moringa is a plant native to India and other countries prized for essential nutrients including protein, amino acids, vitamins and minerals, according to research published by the National Institutes of Health. Its leaves can be dried and powdered.

People infected with the Salmonella bacteria can experience symptoms including nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, bloody diarrhea, abdominal cramping and fever. Rarely, Salmonella can result in more serious ailments, including arterial infections, endocarditis, arthritis, muscle pain, eye irritation and urinary tract symptoms.

Infections can be severe in young children, older adults and people with weakened immune systems, who may require hospitalization.