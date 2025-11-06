Little Free Pantry in Ferndale supports SNAP recipients in need

With over a million Michiganders impacted by the federal government's pause on Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits, the need for food and other essentials is crucial.

One woman in Ferndale is stepping up to help. Propped up on the front lawn of a home on West Saratoga Street near Republic Avenue in Ferndale sits a community hub. It's typically a little free library, now it serves as a little free pantry.

CBS Detroit

"I wish I could say it was my idea. It was suggested to me by another little free library owner, and I thought that was something that I could do," said Ann Marie Young.

It started last week in October. Young tells CBS News Detroit that the impact the pause of SNAP benefits has on the community disappoints her, and this initiative is one way she can help.

"I'm a social worker, so I work with a lot of people on applying for those benefits and maintaining those benefits, so I know a lot of folks that are feeling scared. Even with the snap benefits, sometimes it's not enough to put food on the table, so they're also accessing things like food pantries, but there's such a huge demand right now because they don't have access to the snap benefits, so food pantries, their supplies are limited," Young said.

The pantry is only temporary, but Young says the idea is simple.

"Want to make sure that those folks who need the support do not go hungry. So, take what you need, leave what you can," said Young.

Young says the support is now a community effort.

CBS Detroit

"The reaction of my community has been heartwarming. I've come home and found boxes and boxes of food," she said.

CBS News Detroit was there on Thursday when Ferndale resident Katie Green stopped by the pantry.

"I'm just dropping off some toothpaste, toothbrush, floss, some Thai wheat noodles. Just staples for the community. I'm in a fortunate place right now where I can absolutely go out and give more and I know that if I can even search in my house and see what things I have that people would be desperately needing, that I can take a half hour out of my day and make a difference for somebody," Green said.

Young says she plans to keep this pantry going until SNAP benefits are fully restored and encourages anyone willing to drop off donations or in need of supplies to stop by.

"You're not alone. We see you," said Young.