Lions and All-Pro safety Kerby Joseph agree on a contract extension

The Detroit Lions and All-Pro safety Kerby Joseph have agreed on a contract extension, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press on Wednesday night.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the agreement had not been announced.

According to multiple reports, the deal is for $86 million over four years, making Joseph the NFL's highest-paid safety.

He led the league with nine interceptions last season, helping Detroit win a franchise-record 15 games and a second straight NFC North title. He had four interceptions in 2023, tied for seventh in the NFL, and four as a rookie.

Detroit drafted the former Illinois star in the third round, No. 97 overall, in 2022.

A day before last year's NFL draft, the Lions gave a pair of All-Pro players new contracts.

The Lions and wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown agreed to a four-year extension worth more than $120 million and offensive tackle Penei Sewell agreed to a four-year, $112 million deal.

Detroit general manager Brad Holmes also hopes to sign edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson to an extension this offseason.

The Lions are going into the draft on Thursday night with the No. 28 pick and while Holmes insists he will always take the best player available, the team has needs at edge rusher and guard.

Homes filled some voids in free agency this offseason. Shortly after losing veteran cornerback Carlton Davis in free agency, the Lions signed D.J. Reed to a $48 million, three-year contract. Two days later, they added run-stuffing Roy Lopez to join McNeill and DJ Reader at defensive tackle.