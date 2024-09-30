Ford Field encourages Lions fans to download tickets to phones amid continuing Verizon network issues

3 charged after assaulting Michigan deputy over chicken, Lions host Seahawks and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - With Detroit Lions fans preparing for the Monday night football, Ford Field is urging guests to download their tickets ahead of the game due to ongoing Verizon network issues.

"Downloading your tickets into your phone's mobile wallet will provide you with the most seamless entry into the stadium," Ford Field said on X.

The Lions, who are currently 2-1 in the season, will play the undefeated Seattle Seahawks in the Motor City.

Verizon customers reported problems accessing the company's wireless network Monday morning. Some customers reported their phone service being down and limited to SOS mode. A map of the reported outages shows issues in Detroit and the metro area.

Verizon issued a statement to CBS MoneyWatch, saying it was aware of the issue.

"We are aware of an issue impacting service for some customers," a spokesperson said in the statement. "Our engineers are engaged and we are working quickly to identify and solve the issue." The company didn't provide an estimate for when service might be restored to users.

The company posted on X that it is making progress and service has started to be restored.