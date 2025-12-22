Leland House residents remain displaced after power outage

Some residents of an apartment building in downtown Detroit will have to spend Christmas in a hotel room.

Residents of the Leland House still have not been able to return to retrieve their belongings.

It's been almost two weeks since tenants were forced to evacuate their home due to a power outage during extremely cold weather.

Lacy Sterling is one of the few tenants who found housing quickly.

"They heard of my plight at the Leland, and they helped. They sped up the process of moving me in here, actually, because of that," Sterling said.

According to a spokesperson for the city of Detroit, 31 households were impacted by the emergency evacuation order. Twenty-eight residents are currently in hotels, and 11 have been approved for permanent housing.

Pets have also been reunited with their owners. However, many residents remain frustrated because a lock and chain are preventing them from getting the rest of their belongings.

"I just want my belongings to get my belongings and move on with my life. But no, they're just making it difficult for me, they're making it difficult for everybody," Sterling said.

Sterling was able to bring some things with him to his new apartment, but not everything, including the equipment he needs for work.

"I DJ occasionally, so all my record collections are there, which is like hundreds of records, and some of them quite rare, worth money," Sterling said.

An assessment conducted by the Detroit Fire Marshal determined that the building remains unsafe to enter due to declining conditions.

DTE Energy has said it is prepared to restore service as soon as necessary repairs are made.

"There's like ashes of the cremated ashes of people I love there that are still in there. Those are my life that they've taken from me," Sterling said.

There is no projected end date for repairs, and even if the repairs are made and power is restored, Sterling says he's not going back.

"They don't want people like me living downtown. They're creating a new downtown. That's what they want," Sterling said.

The city's law department is working on behalf of residents to advocate for funds to be returned to them.

The Housing and Revitalization Department is also providing support for move-in costs, such as security deposit and first month rent for eligible households.

Residents are encouraged to contact the Housing and Revitalization Department for more information.