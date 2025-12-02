Tenats at Detroit's Leland House displaced due to power shutoff

LaShell Warner never imagined she would spend her Thanksgiving weekend helping her father move.

On Friday, management for Leland House, a downtown Detroit apartment building, told residents that they have to vacate their homes due to an impending utility shutoff.

"He just got a notice on Friday, the day after the holiday, that he has to be out by the third," Warner told CBS News Detroit. "A lot of these residents are elderly. My dad himself has some health challenges, so this creates a huge hardship for him and all the other tenants."

CBS News Detroit dug deeper and found the 35-unit building on Bagley Street and Cass Avenue owes a $57,000 down payment to DTE Energy this week – as part of its Chapter 11 bankruptcy case – or will lose power.

A new filing on Monday gave the owners until Thursday to pay, giving residents a little more time.

The ownership group's attorneys told CBS News Detroit that they have the funds but need to face a judge who can sign off on the agreement.

Court records show DTE notified the city's Housing and Revitalization Department (HRD) of its plans to cut power to the building in early November. Since then, Chelsea Neblett, HRD's chief of housing solutions and supportive services, says teams have been working directly with residents to offer resources.

"We will also be setting up a standby shelter if residents do need that additional support, as well as assisting with relocation costs, like move-in support, such as first month rent and security deposit," said Neblett.

While her father will be moving in with family while they find him a new place to live, Warner says she worries for his neighbors who may not be as lucky.

"This is sad, you know what I'm saying? Because I'm pretty sure that the property managers are OK in their homes. You know, while these tenants here are struggling to find a home," said Warner.

So far, HRD says it has connected with 22 households and plans to continue its outreach efforts to ensure no one is left behind.

CBS News Detroit reached out to DTE, which issued the following statement: