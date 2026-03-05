Lawyer, translator claim they were forced to remove bras to enter Michigan ICE facility

Going to the North Lake Processing Center in Baldwin, Michigan, to visit a potential client in U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention was not a new experience for ACLU of Michigan legal fellow Ewurama Appiagyei-Dankah.

"I went there because we'd been hearing a lot of concerns about medical issues that people at the facility were having with access to care," said Appiagyei-Dankah.

But what happened on Feb. 24, 2026, was something she never expected.

"The person who was working, she told me, 'Look, everyone has to pass this metal detector to get through. If you can't pass, you can't enter,'" said Appiagyei-Dankah.

After removing everything she thought would go off and still triggering the sensor, Appiagyei-Dankah says she was asked something surprising.

"Then she asked, 'Do you happen to be wearing an underwire bra?' I said, 'Yes, I am.' She said, 'Well, you can't wear that into the facility, so I can give you scissors to cut the wire out, or you can do something else," said Appiagyei-Dankah.

The day before, Appiagyei-Dankah says she emailed the facility to let them know she was coming along with a translator and asked if there were any dress code guidelines she had to follow, after not seeing any listed on ICE's website.

Listed in the "Hours of Visitation" section of ICE's North Lake Processing Center page, there is a short sentence under the "Search Procedures" section that explains the process but mentions nothing about specific types of clothing.

Appiagyei-Dankah says instead of ruining her clothes, she left.

"I ended up actually just walking back out to the car, took my bra off, kind of threw it on the seat, and went back in, because every minute we spent trying to go through security was time that was taken away from us being able to meet with the people who were detained there," said Appiagyei-Dankah.

ACLU of Michigan claims Appiagyei-Dankah and the translator were both asked by officials to remove their bras.

On top of the time wasted, Appiagyei-Dankah says the humiliation she felt was nothing compared to the concern she felt for the thousands of families who might be subjected to the same treatment.

"They don't have any sort of notice about what clothing is permitted and what's not. That causes immense hardship and struggle for families and for people who are trying to visit," said Appiagyei-Dankah.

Appiagyei-Dankah says she is sharing her story to raise awareness about the lack of accessibility for the rules, not just for the Baldwin facility, but for what may come at a facility ICE recently purchased in Romulus.

"How in the world are they going to be able to ensure that people can be held there in a humane way when they can't even do it at the one facility that already is open and already exists?" said Appiagyei-Dankah.

CBS News Detroit reached out to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security for comment on the incident.