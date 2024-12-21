Lawsuit accuses University of Michigan leaders of violating protesters' rights

(CBS DETROIT) — A federal lawsuit claims leaders at the University of Michigan, including President Santa Ono, violated constitutional rights of students.

The lawsuit alleges Ono, the university's Board of Regents and other groups working with the university of violating free speech, due process and equal protection rights of students.

The plaintiffs, which include University of Michigan graduates, Michigan residents and a Palestine solidarity organization, claim university leaders retaliated against them because of their advocacy for the human rights.

"Every event that they've had, there have been counter protesters who have been disruptive or more disruptive," said John Philo, an attorney representing the plaintiffs. "No counter protester has gone to a disciplinary hearing, to our knowledge. None of the organizations who organized the protests have gone through it, and for us, what we're seeking is balance."

Many students have been protesting the war between Israel and Hamas over the past year, and have called for the university to divest from Israel.

The lawsuit, filed Friday, claims university leaders disciplined the plaintiffs for their speech in a way that no other student or student group has been subjected to.

"The University has targeted students, including the Plaintiffs, who they perceive to be leaders among the student movement for Palestine," the lawsuit said.

In response, a spokesperson for the University of Michigan said the claims have no merit and the school will "vigorously defend against this lawsuit."