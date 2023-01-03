Caught on camera: Lansing police dashcam shows drunk driver rolling car
LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A police dashcam video captured a vehicle rolling over multiple times in Lansing last month.
The incident happened on Dec. 3 on Cedar Street near Ceasar Chavez Avenue.
The video, posted on Facebook by the Lansing Police Department on Dec. 28, showed the vehicle flipping in front of a few homes before landing in front of the patrol vehicle.
Police say the driver suffered minor injuries and was arrested for driving under the influence.
"Sometimes a drunk driving arrest will land right in front of you… literally," police said in the post.
Lansing police urge drivers not to get behind the wheel and to call 911 to report drunk driving.
