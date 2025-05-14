Michigan man found dead in abandoned Hummer in Tennessee tow yard

The remains of a man found inside a vehicle in Tennessee have been identified as a Michigan man.

Dale Hilsabeck, 63, of Lansing, was inside his 2007 Hummer H3, which had been towed from a local Walmart to the E.A. Towing lot in Murfreesboro, Tenn. Detectives are awaiting the results of an autopsy to determine the cause of his death, according to a report from Murfreesboro police.

The vehicle, which was locked at the time, was towed on April 5 after it was reported abandoned at the store's parking lot.

Then on May 1, police were notified of human remains that had just been discovered in the vehicle after a tow lien was filed and a lock-out tool was used to open the Hummer. Hilsabeck's body was on a sleeping mat, laid flat on the back seat.

"The Hummer's windows were covered with black-out material, making it difficult to see inside. The back seat, where the body was found, was laid flat and could not be seen from looking through the front window," the police report said.

"E.A. Towing is not suspected of any wrongdoings. Both the towing company and Walmart are fully cooperating with the investigation."

Detectives with the Murfreesboro Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division Violent Crimes Unit have since identified the man and are continuing to work on the case, which was initially reported as a "suspicious death."